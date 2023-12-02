BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) — A Kwik Fill gas station in Blossburg Borough was robbed by four people on Friday night.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers arrived at the Kwik Fill located at 210 Main St. at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 1 after getting a call about a robbery in progress. Police say four males had entered the gas station with weapons and stole about $3,500 in cash. The people then left the store through the back and fled south on Morris Street.

Two of the individuals were dressed in all black and wore facemasks and gloves. One of the individuals was wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, a bandana, and a green ball cap. The fourth person was wearing dark pants, a blue sweatshirt, a blue mask, and a black hat.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who has information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield by calling 570-662-2151.