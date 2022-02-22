Four teens under investigation after string of pellet gun shootings

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified four teenage suspects after a third pellet gun assault in two days in Ithaca.

The Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management is investigating a report of four individuals firing multiple rounds of airsoft pellets at an Ithaca College student. According to the College, the student was hit twice in the S Lot west of Emerson Hall around 10:30 p.m. on February 21. The report from Ithaca College said the student was uninjured.

The suspects were described as wearing dark clothes with hoodies and face coverings and driving a silver sedan toward Coddington Road.

Around 3:10 a.m. on February 22, Cornell University Police stopped a car that matched the description on campus for an “unrelated offense”, according to Ithaca College. Cornell Police allegedly found the four teen boys in the car in possession of pellet guns.

According to Ithaca Police and the College Public Safety, the teens are not students at Ithaca College or Cornell nor are they believed to know the victim. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the third report of a pellet gun assault in the City of Ithaca in two days. Ithaca Police are investigating the teens in connection to Sunday night’s assault and another incident in which a man was shot in the face on February 21. However, police didn’t confirm whether the teens were connected to those incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca College Public Safety Office at 607-274-3333 or leave an anonymous voicemail message at 607-274-1060. The College is also encouraging people in the community to report any suspicious behavior.