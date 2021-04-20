Four Tioga County men charged after home invasion; suspects cut down a tree & later return stolen items

COVINGTON, Pa. (WETM) – Four Tioga County men are facing more than 30 charges each after a burglary on Sunset Lane in Ward Township during which they allegedly caused major damage to the home, cut down a tree, and stole items from the residence.

According to court documents, four men entered the home around 1 a.m. on April 11, forced four victims onto the couch, and assaulted one of them.

According to court documents, the four intruders were identified as 28-year-old Justin D. Auwarter of Mansfield, 28-year-old Matthew A. Dillin of Mainesburg, 23-year-old Nicholas D. Wivell of Covington, and 21-year-old Logan Q. Adams of Covington.

According to the victims, the intruders forced their way into the home, drank beer, and stole $245 from the victim’s wallets. They then began to “rip an interior wall down, a fire detector attached to the wall, cutting down a tree outside with a chainsaw, and one single air conditioner.”

A chainsaw, two heavy-duty chains, two chain binders, two trail cameras, a checkbook, and a box of floor glue were stolen from the home. One of the men also took an AR15 from the bedroom and fired approximately 10 shots outside.

The men stayed for approximately one to two hours during the incident.

According to State Police, Adams and Dillin told a State Trooper that themselves other men went to the home, pushed their way in, stole items, and damaged the residence.

Adams told police that the stolen items were placed in his truck and that the next morning he and Dillin returned most of the stolen items.

Auwarter, Dillin, Adams, and Wivell have been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts each of robbery, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, as well as, harassment; three counts of criminal mischief; two counts of simple assault; and one count each of burglary and criminal trespass.

Both Auwarter and Wivell were also charged with one felony count of robbery – commit/threat.

According to First News Now, Adams, Dillin, and Wivell were each able to post $75,000.00 bail and were released. Auwarter is currently being held at the Tioga County Prison after he was unable to post bail.