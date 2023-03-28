ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A fourth man has been charged in connection to the murder of Jeremy Shazer on Elmira’s southside early this year.

The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Tasheam Jackson, 37, appeared in court on March 27 for the murder. Jackson was reportedly arrested in and extradited from Florida.

Tasheam Jackson (Mugshot: Chemung County Sheriff’s Office)

Jackson was charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. As with the previous three arrests, the indictment said Jackson allegedly shot and killed Shazer on January 21, 2023 at Qountry Tavern. He is currently in the Chemung County Jail.

This is the fourth arrest and murder charge in connection to the case. Soon after the shooting, police located Shamel Swan, 29, in Pennsylvania. He was later indicted, and a month later, 26-year-old Zemyuah Graham was also indicted. In mid-March, 23-year-old Micah Brown was indicted, as well.

On January 21, the night of the shooting, Shazer, 34, was taken to the hospital and later died. He was one of the head coaches for the Update Legends American Youth Football team in Elmira.