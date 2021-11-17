Fourth teen arrested for Chemung County burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – A fourth teenager has been arrested after a New York State Police burglary investigation in the Village of Wellsburg.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. for the reported burglary.

The three teens, two 16-years-old and the other 18, were originally arrested the following day by Troopers. Two of the teens were arrested at 1:20 p.m. and the second was arrested at 5:23 p.m.

According to State Police a third 16-year-old from Elmira was arrested in Horseheads and charged with felony third degree burglary – illegal entry with criminal intent.

All four of the teens are facing the third degree burglary charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now