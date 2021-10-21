Fugitive arrested during Schuyler County traffic stop

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Cayuta.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop due to a traffic law violation and found that the driver, Brent Gillie Jr. of Freeville, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.

Gillie Jr. was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree.

The deputy attempted to identify a passenger in the vehicle, who provided a name the officer could not verify. The passenger was later identified as Jeremiah Recor of Dryden, who had an active full United States extradition warrant from the South Carolina Department of Corrections as a Parole Absconder.

Recor was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was charged locally with Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, Class A Misdemeanor, as well as Fugitive from Justice.

Recor was arraigned in front of the Schuyler County CAP Court and remanded to the Schuyler County Jail without bail.