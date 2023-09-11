GALETON, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police Coudersport are looking for a man from Gaines after an attempted homicide in Galeton yesterday afternoon.

According to police, Robert M. Wildey, 59, of Gaines, is wanted for Attempted Homicide after he allegedly shot someone in the arm at an apartment in Galeton on Sunday, Sept. 10. Police say Wildey fled the scene after shooting the person. They are unsure of his direction or the means he used to leave the scene.

Anyone who has any information on Wildey’s location or information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.