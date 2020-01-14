Genesee officers ID man killed in car chase

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in the car chase that left one dead in the Village of Alexander.

22-year-old Cleveland Johnson of Florida died as a result of the crash when the car he was driving struck a tree. The two other occupants, 24-year-old Clyde Frazier of Florida and 33-year-old Desarae Steriotis of Philadelphia were both airlifted for serious injuries.

Frazier was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and Steriotis , to Erie County Medical Center.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Warsaw Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop to Johnson for speeding on State Route 19.

As the officer approached, the car fled the scene. The officer followed, but the pursuit ended shortly after when he lost sight of the vehicle.

Johnson was spotted once again in the village of Attica and an officer with the Attica Police Department attempted a traffic stop for speeding, but again Johnson didn’t pull over and once more a pursuit ensured.

The Attica officer had to stop pursuing due to the high rate of speed.

As Attica patrols continued north on State Route 98, they discovered the car which had crashed into a tree in Alexander.

It is unclear why Johnson chose to flee police each time, but the crash remains under investigation.