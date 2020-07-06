Geneva standoff ends peacefully after almost 15 hours

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A standoff in Geneva ended peacefully on Monday after officials were able to get a man with a gun outside of a home for almost 15 hours.

Around 11:36 a.m., 34-year-old Collin Henessey, 34 came out of the North Genesee Street home peacefully.

According to the Geneva Police Department, officers responded to North Genesee Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for the reported menacing complaint with a gun involved.

“After 11:30 last night, is when we had a couple of negotiators from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office assist us here on scene. Which brought us into the 4 o’clock hour this morning where we talking with him. Things were going quite well, but communications seized right around that time,” Geneva Police Chief Michael Passalacqua said.

After more than 12 hours, we just saw SWAT team escort the suspect man out of the home in Geneva. It appears it ended peacefully.

Authorities waited until Monday morning to bring the negotiators back.

Henessey barricaded in the bottom unit of the home and according to Passalacqua, he has had past encounters with the local law enforcement.

“Obviously got us to an outcome which we were all looking for favorably for everybody where no body is hurt and everybody is safe,” Passalacqua said.

Authorities did seized a weapon, but wouldn’t go into detail as far as what type it was.

Henessey was booked in the Ontario County Jail. Charges are yet to be determined by the Ontario District Attorney’s Office.

All roads have since been opened.