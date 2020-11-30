Gillett man arrested after domestic violence investigation

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – Boe Blake, 41, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a domestic violence incident in South Creek Township.

On Nov. 25, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home on Route 14 for a reported domestic violence.

According to State Police, Blake arrived at a family member’s home intoxicated and attempted to retrieve a family member. When another female family member resisted, Blake allegedly hit her with a closed fist multiple times, including when she was laying on the ground.

According to the State Trooper who responded, the woman had “bruising and swelling to the right neck and check area,” a bruise under her right eye, and that the woman reported both bruises on the back of her had and neck pain.

Blake was charged with simple assault and harassment and was unable to post $40,000 bail.