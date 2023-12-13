CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Gillett man has been arrested following charges linked to the report of a missing credit card in Chemung County back in October.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton N. Arnold-Grice, 26, of Gillett, has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony, after he allegedly made purchases on a stolen credit card.

Deputies say they received a complaint on Thursday, Oct. 5, about a missing credit card that had been used to make several unauthorized purchases. Deputies conducted a preliminary investigation, and the case was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

After investigations were made at the locations of the fraudulent purchases and suspect interviews were conducted, Arnold-Grice was identified as responsible for the purchases. He was then arrested and released on an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.