Gillett man charged with strangling, assaulting woman

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with strangling and assaulting a woman until she lost consciousness in a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Christopher Gates, 36, was arrested on December 19 after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a domestic incident on Locust Road a little after 9 p.m.

The victim told police that Gates strangled her with his hands until she passed out, hit her head repeatedly on the bed frame, resulting in a large bump on the top of her head, and pulled on her hair.

Gates was charged with Strangulation (a second-degree felony), Simple Assault (a second-degree Misdemeanor), and Harassment.

He was arrested and taken to PSP Towanda barracks to be fingerprinted.