Gillett man charged with strangling, assaulting woman

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with strangling and assaulting a woman until she lost consciousness in a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Christopher Gates, 36, was arrested on December 19 after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a domestic incident on Locust Road a little after 9 p.m.

The victim told police that Gates strangled her with his hands until she passed out, hit her head repeatedly on the bed frame, resulting in a large bump on the top of her head, and pulled on her hair.

Gates was charged with Strangulation (a second-degree felony), Simple Assault (a second-degree Misdemeanor), and Harassment.

He was arrested and taken to PSP Towanda barracks to be fingerprinted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now