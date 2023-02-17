TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A Gillett man has been sentenced to prison for raping an intellectually disabled woman in Bradford County almost a year and a half ago. He is also now a level-3 sex offender in Pennsylvania.

The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Richard Barrett, 59, was sentenced to 60 months-17 years in a Pa. State Prison, as well as three years of probation for a felony charge of Rape of an Intellectually Disabled Person. He’s also registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will have to pay $330 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time of his arrest, Barrett was accused of raping a disabled woman in September 2021 at a local community services organization that provides help for those with disabilities.

The complaint said the woman, who had the reading level of a five or six-year-old child, according to the complaint, also told police that she had been raped three to four times before. Barrett also admitted to having sex with her previously but said it was always consensual, the complaint read.

Barrett was convicted in October 2022. According to the PA Meghan’s Law website, he is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.