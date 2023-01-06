GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – A Gillett man has been sentenced in connection to a shocking assault in early August 2022, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jason Pangburn, 33, was sentenced to four days to 12 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a 2nd-degree misdemeanor charge of Simple Assault.

The sentence follows accusations in August 2022 that Pangburn allegedly doused a bed with gasoline and lit it on fire while a woman was on it.

According to the criminal complaint, Pangburn also hit the woman in the face and later threw five gallons of water on her before driving away.