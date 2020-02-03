Gillett woman indicted for welfare fraud in Chemung County

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Melissa Eames of Gillett has been indicted for five charges in Chemung County for allegedly receiving more than $1,000 worth of welfare benefits she was not entitled to, according to court documents from the Chemung County Court.

Eames allegedly received the benefits from Jan. 25, 2019 through November 2019 by claiming on food stamps application/recertifications in January and October that she lived on Pennsylvania Ave. in Elmira when she lived in Pennsylvania.

Eames is now facing three counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, and one count each for Welfare Fraud in the 4th degree and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree.

