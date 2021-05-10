Good Samaritans and NYSP help protect special needs man

CORTLANDT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police, with help from some good Samaritans, helped protect a man with special needs. Troopers say they received a call stating that a man was hitting a man with special needs in a van at Cortlandt Town Center.

Troopers arrived on the scene and after an investigation say that Jean Donatien, age 64, of Peekskill, slapped the man and bounced his head off the van window. Donatien was employed with Opengate at the time. The victim was not injured.

High school graduation is approaching. Who will be in attendance?

Donatien was arraigned on a felony Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st-degree charge in the town of Cortlandt Court. He was released on his own recognizance to reappear before the court on May 13 at 9:15 a.m.