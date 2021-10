ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County Grand Jury has indicted Matthew Chalk for grand larceny in the fourth degree for allegedly stealing cash from 7-Eleven in Elmira.

According to court documents, Chalk allegedly stole over $1,000 between April 13 and May 10, 2021. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Chalk was an employee of the store.

Chalk’s indictment was dated by the Grand Jury as Sept. 23, 2021.