GRAPHIC: Kitten recovering after being thrown from car in Schuyler County

READING, N.Y. (WETM) – A 10 week old kitten is recovering after being put into a black plastic bag and thrown from a moving truck in Reading, according to the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

The Humane Society says the incident happened the afternoon of July 21 on County Route 29 in the Town of Reading. The kitten will need surgery to remove an eye that was injured from being thrown.

The truck is said to be a late model black Chevy Z71 with black rims, black tail lights, a window decal with a buck, and a partial license plate JHM.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Schuyler County Sheriff Department at 607-535-8222.