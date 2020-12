GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – Joshua Groves, 34, was arrested after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident on County Route 60.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Groves allegedly struck two family members and damaged property in the residence.

Groves was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree. Groves was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.