Update: One dead after shooting in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday, January 31st, 2021, at approximately 3:41 a.m., the Elmira Police Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of W. Third Street for a report of gun shots.

When officers arrived they found a man outside of the residence who had been shot. Numerous people that had been at the residence were leaving the area, and officers attempted to control the scene. Erway Ambulance took the shooting victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were then advised that a second shooting victim had been sent to a local hospital by a private vehicle. The scene was secured by officers until investigators arrived to process the scene.

Police say the initial investigation shows that there was a house party at this residence. There was a large crowd in attendance. According to police, at some point an altercation took place inside of the residence and shots were fired. It is unknown at this time what caused this altercation or how many people were involved. People present began to leave the area as officers were arriving on scene. The victim that was located outside of the residence died as a result of his injuries. The other person who was shot is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been interviewed.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

Patrol Officers and Investigators are currently working this investigation. This investigation is in the early stages and no victim information will be released at this time. If anyone was present at this party, witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

A report of gunshots was called out around 3:43 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to officials, State and City units were called to W 3rd Street and Walnut near the Scrubble’s Laundromat.

There are two possible gunshot victims. One of the victims was reportedly transported to Arnot hospital.

There is currently no information on the suspect and what might have caused the shooting.

This is a developing story.