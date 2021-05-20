Hammondsport charged with grand larceny after welfare fraud investigation

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Tracy Squires of Hammondsport was arrested after a welfare fraud investigation, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

Sheriff Allard reports that from Dec. 18, 2019, to March 31, 2021, Squires allegedly “offered a false instrument for filling to the Steuben County Department of Social Services.” It is also alleged that Squires forged and submitted a Department of Social Services form on two separate occasions and received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services in the amount of $1,728.00 that she was not eligible to receive.

Squires is charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a class E felony, Forgery in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Squires was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.