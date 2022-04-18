HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Hammondsport has been arrested and charged with felony sex crimes for allegedly engaging in sexual acts and sexual intercourse with a child, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Wells, 21, of David Avenue, Hammondsport N.Y. was arrested on April 14, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said the child was under the age of 15. Wells was charged with Rape in the Second Degree and Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, both class D felonies. He was also charged with Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Wells was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The Steuben County Sheriff thanks the Hammondsport Village Police and the Steuben County Department of Social Services Child Advocacy Center for their assistance in this investigation.