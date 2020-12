SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Shane K. Hetzel, 44, of Hammondsport was arrested Thursday for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Hetzel was apprehended after a vehicle stop on State Route 328 in the Town of Southport.

He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date and was turned over to the Elmira Police Department on outstanding warrants.