URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hammondsport man has been arrested after he broke into a residence and forcibly stole property from another person, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Rosenkrans, 64, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office following an investigation of a reported break-in and robbery of a residence in Urbana, N.Y.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Rosenkrans entered a dwelling without permission and forcibly stole property from another person.

He was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, and Robbery in the Second Degree, both class C Felonies. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.