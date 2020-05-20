Hammondsport man charged with DWI after allegedly hitting sheriff’s car

ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) – Billy R. Adams, 51 of Hammondsport, was arrested for DWI after allegedly hitting a Schuyler County Sheriff patrol vehicle head-on on May 17.

The Sheriff’s office says that Adams led deputies on a chase after failing to pull over for a traffic stop on CR 16 in the Town of Orange. During the chase Adams allegedly struck the patrol vehicle and later crashed his car on Sugar Hill Road.

No officers were injured during the chase, according to the department.

Adams has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors, and multiple traffic offenses. He was processed for the charges and subsequently released to reappear in the Town of Orange Court at a later date.