Hammondsport man uses other inmate’s ID to illegally contact someone: Sher

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An incarcerated Hammondsport man has been arrested again for allegedly using another inmate’s identity to illegally contact someone outside the jail.

Frank Adams, 49, was arrested on February 7 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into a violation of a protection order. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Adams used another inmate’s profile while in the Steuben County Jail to contact a person who had an order of protection against Adams.

He was charged with first-degree Criminal Contempt (a class-E felony). He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail.

Adams was also allegedly previously convicted of second-degree Criminal Contempt, according to the arrest report.

