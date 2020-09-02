Hammondsport woman arrested on drug charges

URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – Trehana Hoad, 21, of Hammondsport, was arrested on Sept. 1 by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following a narcotics sales investigation in Urbana.

Hoad was wanted on Superior Court Warrants due to indictments in the Steuben County Grand Jury for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both Class D Felonies.

Hoad was held in the Steuben County Jail pending her arraignment in Steuben County Court.

Sheriff Allard thanks the New York State Police for their assistance in this arrest.