Heavy State Police presence in Elmira Heights, one person taken by police car

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple police cars have been reported on Valley Ave. and Lewis Street in Elmira Heights.

Reports of the presence came in around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday and officials on scene say State Police are handling the investigation.

The nature of the heavy police presence is unknown at this time but there is no known threat to the public, according to State Police.

According to our reporter at the scene, one woman was led away from the home in handcuffs and placed into a police vehicle.

Horseheads Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department are both assisting State Police.

Stick with 18 News for the latest information.