Home invasion suspect indicted on weapon charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Robin Robinson, a suspect in a July home invasion, was indicted for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree in Chemung County.

Robinson was arrested in Elmira after police received a tip that he was in the area. At the time of his arrest, police say they found a “Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle with the ability to accept a detachable magazine and having a telescoping stock and a pistol grip.”

Police had been searching for Robinson since the summer when two other co-defendants were arrested.

Robinson was also arrested on a Superior Court Warrant for Robbery 1st, two counts of Robbery 2nd, 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, 4 counts of Assault 2nd, and Burglary in the 1st Degree.

After his arrest, Robinson was taken to the Chemung County Jail was set to be transported back to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment on these charges.

Danielle Wright and Vincent Martilotti were arrested earlier this summer in connection to the July home invasion in Bath.

Wright has been charged with robbery in the first degree and assault in the first degree, both class B felonies. She was also arrested on a warrant from Bath for failure to appear on criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of a hypodermic instrument charges.

Martilotti, 38, was arrested by members of the Village of Bath Police Department on the same robbery and assault charges. He was remanded without bail and also faces felony charges for the sale of controlled substances.