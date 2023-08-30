HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hornell man has been arrested after police investigated a package containing cocaine.

The Hornell Police Department announced on Aug. 30 that James L. Pitts Jr., 28, was arrested following an investigation into a package that was supposed to be delivered to his home through the United States Postal Service. According to the police, officers found more than one pound of cocaine and other contraband after a controlled mail delivery process and executing a search warrant on Pitts’s home.

Pitts has been charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. This charge is a class A-I felony, which carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. Pitts is being held at the Steuben County Jail while waiting for his initial court appearance in CAP court.

This investigation is ongoing, and according to the Hornell Police Department, other involved people and leads are being investigated. This case is a joint investigation by the New York State Police, the Hornell Police Department, United States Postal Service Inspectors, the Elmira Police Department, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.