HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Calvin Buck, 57, was arrested after a welfare fraud investigation in Hornell, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Buck allegedly transferred his EBT benefit card to another person despite knowing they were not authorized to use it.

Buck was charged with one count of Misuse of Food Stamps and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.