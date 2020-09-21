Hornell man arrested for alleged drug trafficking

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Adam Carbonell, 30, was arrested on September 17, 2020, by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after a narcotics trafficking investigation.

Carbonell allegedly trafficked drugs into the City of Hornell and was arrested following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Village of Bath, and City of Corning Police Departments.

Carbonell was indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury and was arrested on the subsequent Superior Court Warrant. He’s been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony.

Carbonell was held in the Steuben County Jail pending arraignment in Steuben County Court, where he was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail.