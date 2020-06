HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – James Manhart, 29 of Hornell, was arrested on June 4 after Steuben County Sheriff deputies responded to a wellness check.

The Sheriff’s Office says Manhart allegedly choked another person and he’s been charged with Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Manhart was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released to appear on a later date.