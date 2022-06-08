HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes involving a child, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hornell Police arrested Andrew Lehmann, 28, on June 7 in connection to the case, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said. The sexual encounter allegedly happened on April 25, 2022 and involved a child under the age of 17.

Lehmann was arrested on a warrant and charged with 3rd-degree Rape, 3rd-degree Criminal Sexual Act, Forcible Touching, and Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child under 17. Lehmann is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail without bail.