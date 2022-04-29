CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hornell man was arrested earlier this week after he physically resisted his arrest and ran from police, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Carpenter, 28, was arrested on April 25, 2022. Deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office say that Carpenter was allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to sell. During Carpenter’s arrest, police say that he physically resisted, damaged a window and ran. He was subsequently taken into custody on LPGA Drive in Corning, N.Y.

He is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, a Class D Felony, Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree, a class E Felony, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree.

Carpenter was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held in lieu of $1,000 crash bail or $2,000 property bond.

Carpenter was previously arrested on drug charges in 2019 for the possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam, alprazolam, over twenty-five grams of marijuana and digital scales.