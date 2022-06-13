CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell man has been arrested on a DWI charge after police said he drove his truck into a Canisteo restaurant early Monday morning.

Shane Kramer, 29, was arrested by New York State Police out of Wayland after officers responded to an accident around 12:06 a.m. on June 13. According to NYSP, Kramer allegedly was driving drunk and left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Photo: Annie’s Restaurant

Police said Kramer then allegedly hit a traffic signal pole and drove into Annie’s restaurant. The restaurant posted that no one was inside the building, and no one was injured. The front of the restaurant suffered severe damage in the crash.

Annie’s also said that the kitchen will be closed for the time being; however, the restaurant may still serve ice cream from the window in the coming days.

Kramer was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Take a Breath Test, Speeding, Driving on or Across a Sidewalk, and Moving from Lane Unsafely and was taken to the Steuben County Jail. Police said he would be arraigned during centralized arraignment on June 13.