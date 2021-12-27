Hornell man arrested for rape; second man arrested for hindering investigation

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County men have been arrested following an investigation into an alleged rape and child endangerment on Christmas.

Anthony Leach and Stephan Knowlton-Leach, both 28, were arrested on December 25 after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible felony domestic incident.

Deputies allege that Stephan forcibly raped another person, struck someone, and endangered a child. He also allegedly violated an order of protection.

He was charged with first-degree Rape (a class-B felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Aggravated Criminal Contempt. Stephan was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Anthony Leach allegedly hindered the investigation and obstructed deputies during the investigation of the incident.

Leach was charged with second-degree Hindering Prosecution and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

