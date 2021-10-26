Hornell man arrested for receiving hundreds from Social Services

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell man has been arrested for allegedly receiving hundreds of dollars from Social Services that he was not eligible to receive.

Caleb Harkenrider, 20, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s office on October 25. The arrest report said that from March 11 through July 31, 2021, Harkenrider allegedly offered a false instrument for filing to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received $502.33 that he was not eligible for.

Harkenrider has been charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing (a Class-E felony) and Petit Larceny. He was processed at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and released to appear at the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now