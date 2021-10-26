Hornell man arrested for receiving hundreds from Social Services

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell man has been arrested for allegedly receiving hundreds of dollars from Social Services that he was not eligible to receive.

Caleb Harkenrider, 20, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s office on October 25. The arrest report said that from March 11 through July 31, 2021, Harkenrider allegedly offered a false instrument for filing to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received $502.33 that he was not eligible for.

Harkenrider has been charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing (a Class-E felony) and Petit Larceny. He was processed at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and released to appear at the Village of Bath Court at a later date.