Hornell man arrested in Elmira 7-Eleven robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A Hornell man is behind bars Thursday night charged with robbery in connection to a holdup at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store located at 359 N. Main St. for a report of a robbery. Police learned that a man entered the store to pay for gas. The man handed the clerk money. The clerk took it but, then the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. Police said the clerk gave an unknown about of cash. The suspect then fled the scene. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Police ended up finding the suspect later in the day.

In the afternoon, Officers observed an individual at a residence on Davis St. who looked like the suspect. This person was identified and detained. Evidence related to this robbery was recovered from the residence. As a result of the investigation, Sean M. Battle, a 34-year-old male from Hornell, has been charged with Robbery 1st, a class B felony offense. Battle is being held in the Elmira City lock-up pending arraignment. Lt. William Solt

Elmira Police Department

This investigation into this robbery is ongoing. Contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT if you have any information.