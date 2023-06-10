CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hornell man has been charged following a stabbing in the City of Corning on Friday evening.

Officers from the Corning Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a Northside residence around 6:18 p.m. on June 9. According to the Corning Police Department, a 33-year-old man was stabbed in the chest after a verbal disagreement with another man. The victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 911 caller provided officers with the suspect’s name and description. The suspect was identified as Adam C. Clark, 29, of Hornell. Officers found and confronted Clark behind 41 Bridge Street. Clark fled the scene on foot. Officers arrested Clark near the intersection of Bridge Street and Ontario Street after a brief foot chase.

Clark was charged with first-degree assault (a class B felony) and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony). Clark was taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment in CAP Court on June 10.