Hornell man charged with grand larceny, misusing food stamps

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Gordon Cassidy of Hornell has been charged after an investigation into the misuse of food stamps.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Cassidy allegedly provided false information to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received $4375.48 in benefits he was not entitled to between September 2020 and March 2021. Cassidy is also alleged to have transferred his SNAP benefits card to another person for unauthorized use.

Cassidy was charged with felony Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Misuse of Food Stamps.

Cassidy, a current inmate of the Steuben County Jail on other charges, was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to custody.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.