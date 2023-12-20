CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell man has been arrested following a several-day investigation with the Canisteo Village Police Department, the New York State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, police arrested Jason L. Loper, 46, of Hornell, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, after he allegedly fled from police on multiple occasions. Loper had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including a felony violation of probation warrant.

Police say that law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest Loper multiple times but failed when he fled the scene, which led to multiple vehicle chases to avoid police.

Canisteo Village Police were able to investigate the whereabouts of Loper, leading into a short vehicle chase where he tried to flee on foot. He was quickly captured and arrested by officers.

Loper was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree out of Canisteo Village Court. He was then turned over to the New York State Police for processing on other charges and was later taken to the Steuben County Jail to be processed on other active warrants including a felony violation of probation charge.