Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Hornell man facing welfare fraud charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_1453687488367.jpg

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Olcott of Hornell was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for using another person’s benefits card while they were incarcerated.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says Olcott received $257.80 worth of benefits he was not entitled to in August 2019.

Olcott has been charged with three counts of Misuse of Food Stamps, a class A misdemeanor in violation of New York State Social Service Law, and one count of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor in violation of New York State Penal Law.

Olcott was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png