Hornell Police arrest man on gun & drug charges

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Jacob Nelson, 23, was arrested by Hornell Police on gun and drug charges after a vehicle stop on Route 36 on Wednesday night.

According to Hornell Police, Nelson was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded pistol with defaced serial numbers, “feeding devices” for the pistol that were loaded beyond legal capacity, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, “burglar tools,” and a scanner.

Nelson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (C Felony), Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Third Degree (3 counts D Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (D Felony), Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (2 counts A Misdemeanor), Possession of Burglar Tools (3 counts A Misdemeanor), and Unlawful Possession of a Radio Device (B Misdemeanor).

Nelson was transferred to CAP court in Bath NY for arraignment on the charges and police say that the investigation is on-going.