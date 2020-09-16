Hornell Police release new details on home invasion, stolen car crash

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Police have released new details regarding Tuesday morning’s home invasion on Rockwell Street and the subsequent crash involving two of the alleged suspects in a stolen car.

Police arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and learned that two suspects were armed and forcibly stole money and a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a gun while inside the home during the incident, according to police.

Police were notified minutes later that there was an accident involving the stolen vehicle on County Route 109, about five miles west of Hornell. Both suspects were transported to St. James Hospital and later airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

One of the home invasion victims was treated at St. James Hospital for injuries sustained during the robbery.

Jametris Jordan, 19, of Bath, was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital and arrested after he was discharged. He is facing the following charges in Steuben County:

Robbery in the First Degree, B Felony

Burglary in the First Degree, B Felony (2 counts)

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, C Felony

Assault in the Second Degree, D Felony (2 counts)

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, D Felony

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, D Felony (2 counts)

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, A Misdemeanor

The second suspect is a juvenile and was still being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital as of Tuesday night.

Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray thanked his officers for their “quick response to this incident and having the suspects in custody within minutes of the call.”

Hornell Police were assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff Department, New York State Police, Canisteo Police, and New York State Parole.