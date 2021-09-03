Hornell residents arrested after police chase ends in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Anthony Drake, 25, and Brittany Howard, 27, of Hornell were arrested Thursday after a police chase in Western New York.

On September 2 at 6:42 p.m., State Police tried to make a vehicle and traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado at Crittenden Road and Main Street in Newstead. Drake and Howard failed to comply when the Trooper activated emergency lights.

A chase ensued and the Silverado continued east on Main Street into Genesee County. The truck then swerved toward a Genesee County Sheriff patrol that was traveling west.

The pursuit was then picked up by Batavia Police who deployed a tire deflating device and stopped the truck.

Howard was found to have brass knuckles, crystal meth, and other drugs in his possession.

Troopers arrested Anthony Drake for Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and multiple traffic tickets.

Brittany Howard was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violation of Probation.