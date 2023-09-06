BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell woman has been arrested following an investigation into stolen money in Bath.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff, Nicole M. Harwood, 47, of Hornell, was arrested for receiving money that she wasn’t supposed to after making false entries into official business records. The amount stolen exceeded $3,000.

Harwood was charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, and Falsifying Business Records in the first degree, a class E felony. She was processed and released following her arrest.