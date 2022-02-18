Hornell woman arrested for stealing, damaging vehicle

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on February 14, 2022, following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle.

Jeanita Stevens, 31, of Hornell N.Y. allegedly stole, used and damaged a vehicle from South Hamilton Street in Erwin, N.Y. It is further alleged that Stevens violated a term or condition of her NYS parole.

Stevens has been charged with:

  • Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony
  • Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a class D Felony
  • Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Stevens was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail due to the Parole violation.

Sheriff Allard thanks the Village of Bath Police Department for their assistance in this arrest.

