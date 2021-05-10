Hornell woman charged after welfare fraud investigation

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Maxine Huddle, 64, has been charged after a welfare fraud investigation in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Huddle allegedly purchased and used another person’s benefit card issued by the Steuben County Department of Social Services, allowing her to obtain benefits she was not entitled nor authorized to receive.

Huddle is charged with one count of criminal use of a public benefit card in the second degree and will appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

Charges are expected at a later date for the person that sold the benefit card to Huddle.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.