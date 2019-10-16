Hornell woman facing welfare fraud, grand larceny charges

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Nanette RL Peter of Hornell was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including welfare fraud and grand larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges Peter “knowingly and with intent to defraud presented two false documents to the Steuben County Department of Social Services” in October 2018.

Because of the false documents presented, Peter received benefits she was not eligible to receive.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office alleges that in September 2019, Peter failed to report income to the Steuben County Department of Social Services she was obligated to report and as a result received $1176.00 that she was not eligible to receive.

Peter was charged with two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and one count of petit larceny a class A misdemeanor.

Peter was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Court.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office. The Hornell Police Department also assisted in the Grand Larceny investigation and charge.